Charles Edward Cloud of Warwick passed away September 23, 2019 at his residence. Charles, 77, was born in Columbus and was the son of the late Charles Cloud and Lottie Gosa Medlock. He was also preceded in death by a loving step-father, Charles Gordon Medlock. Charles was a beach lover and an avid fisherman. He was retired from Miller Brewing Company and a member of the Methodist faith. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Perry Cloud of Warwick; a daughter, Candy Clements of Moultrie; and his two grandchildren, Ann Elyse Clements and Andrew Clements, both of Moultrie. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Rainey Family Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Cordele, GA 31015
(229) 273-2231
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.