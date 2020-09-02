Charles E. "Chuck" Seaton, Jr., 64, of Lee County, GA, died August 31, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Memorial services will be held Saturday at 5:00 PM, outdoors at the family residence, 1190 Lovers Lane Road. Doug Hall will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Chuck was born on January 21, 1956, in Tuscaloosa, AL. He grew up in Stone Mountain, GA and graduated from Clarkston High School. Chuck graduated from ABAC in Tifton, GA, moved to Albany, GA in 1977, and had resided in Lee County since 2019. He had owned and operated Specialty Outdoor Services since 1992. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
In addition to his undying love for his wife and his family, Chuck had a tremendous passion for the outdoors. Chuck was very proud of his business that he started, which specializes in planting pine trees and herbicide applications throughout South Georgia. His favorite hobbies were hunting and shooting, and he made many great memories with friends and family doing both.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Lewis Seaton of Lee County, GA, his parents, Charles Evert Seaton, Sr. and Nell Clark Seaton of Stone Mountain, GA, his siblings, Marsha (Keith) O' Daniel of Alpharetta, GA, Susan (Bill) Fite of Panama City Beach, FL, Cathy Daniel and Carol (Matt) Thompson all of Dawsonville, GA, David (Patti) Seaton of Snellville, GA, and his very beloved riding companion, Flint.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Chuck to the Shepherd Center. https://www.shepherd.org/giving/charitable-giving (reference Chuck Seaton in notes).
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.