Charles Ferguson

Charles McDonald Ferguson, Sr. was born on February 19, 1948 in his home outside of Cuthbert, Georgia. He died on Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children at age 71.
Charles attended the Cuthbert public schools, graduating from Randolph County High School in 1966. He attended the University of Alabama, playing football for the legendary Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. He was a two-year starter at offensive guard, was President of the A Club, and received the prestigious Frank Thomas Award. In college, Charles was also a member of the Air Force ROTC program and was ultimately granted an appointment to the United States Air Force Reserves, earning the grade of Captain in 1979. After graduation, Charles remained at the University of Alabama for law school, where he obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1974.
Charles began his law career in private practice in Edison, Georgia before returning to his hometown of Cuthbert to practice with Dell Bowen. In 1978, Governor Busbee appointed Charles as District Attorney for the Pataula Judicial Circuit consisting of Randolph, Clay, Quitman, Early, Miller, Seminole and Terrell counties. He faithfully served the citizens in this capacity for over thirty years, retiring in 2008. Charles cared deeply about crime victims and their families and prosecuted their cases to the absolute best of his ability. The people of the Pataula Circuit still benefit greatly from programs he helped to establish such as the Child Support Recovery Unit and the Victim-Witness Assistance Program. Charles served for seven years on the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia, and was elected chairman in 1991.
Charles was a well-respected member of the Cuthbert community. He was a devoted member and former president of both the Cuthbert Lions Club and Cuthbert Rotary Club, where he was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow. Charles was a member of the Randolph County Historical Society. He also served with the local Habitat for Humanity, now Fuller Center, in various capacities.
Charles was a faithful member of the Cuthbert United Methodist Church where he served as lay leader, Sunday school teacher, and member of the Administrative Council for many years. He positively impacted many through his lay sermons and "Children's Moments." He also loved singing in the choir.
Charles is survived by Shelley, his beloved wife of 46 years and three children Charles, Jr. "Chip" (Libby) of Monroe, Georgia; Paige (Stephen) Shiver of Tallahassee, Florida, and Mia (Heath) Parrish of Fitzgerald, Georgia; and seven grandchildren: Rosemary and Mac Ferguson; Laurie, Abbie Rose and Watson Shiver; and Jackson and Banks Parrish. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas "Malcolm" and Edna Hall Ferguson and two brothers Tim and Mike.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Lunsford Funeral Home in Cuthbert from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Cuthbert United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a burial at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cuthbert United Methodist Church, Big Bend Hospice, or your local Alzheimer's Association.
