Albany, GA
Charles Hugh Fussell
Charles Hugh Fussell, 82, of Albany, GA, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at The Oaks at Oakland Plantation. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 at Red Oak Cemetery in Doles, GA. Rev. Jonathan Fuller will officiate.
Mr. Fussell was born in Leesburg, GA on January 24, 1937 to the late Douglas Hugh and Lucille Roland Fussell and raised on their farm in Lee County, GA. He graduated Albany High School in 1955, married Amelia Ann Tison in 1956 and served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Fussell was a Farmer, Contractor and Investment Property Owner. He owned La Cha Farms, Fussell Farms and Fussell-Rouse Properties.
Mr. Fussell attended Warwick United Methodist Church and was a fifty year member of Doublegate Country Club. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting. Mr. Fussell was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Ann Fussell and a son, Charles William Fussell.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Donna Fussell (James Phil) Rouse of Albany, GA and his grandchildren, Sarah Amelia (Pat) Beavin of Nashville, TN and Charles Stuart Rouse of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Mathews Funeral Home and will proceed in procession to Red Oak Cemetery.
Those desiring may make contributions to Deerfield Windsor School c/o The Charles William Fussell Scholarship Fund or to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA.
The family would like to thank the special people who have played important roles during this time, The Staff, CNA's, and CMA's at the Oaks at Oakland Plantation, Phoebe Hospice, and Caregivers, Linda Walker and Timiyia Smith.
