Charles Glennwood Edmonds, Sr., 89, of Leesburg, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on August 12, 2020 after a brief bout with the COVID-19 virus. An outdoor celebration of life will be held Monday at 1:00 PM at Byne Memorial Baptist Church with Reverends Charlie Brown and Keith Alderman officiating. For safety reasons, attendees are asked to remain comfortably in their vehicle to participate in this celebration that will be broadcast via speakers in the front parking lot. See Kimbrell-Stern's website for details and future updates. The graveside will follow at Riverside Cemetery and will be for immediate family only.
Mr. Edmonds was born in Bainbridge, GA on March 24, 1931 to the late Claude Newman Edmonds and Katie Ruth (Kate) Hatcher Edmonds. He moved with his family to Albany as a young child and had resided in the area ever since. Upon graduating from Albany High School in 1947, he later served his country in the United States Air Force in the Korean conflict in the 1950's and afterwards returned to Albany to marry Joy Fraser in 1956 and start a family. He spent most of his career in the flooring business at Ed Edmonds Floor Covering Co. Inc., founded by his late brother Ed Edmonds, and retired as owner/operator in 2012.
He was an active member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and served in many capacities including Deacon Chairman, Senior Adult Sunday School Department Director, and Building Committee Member. He was most recently a member of the current Pastor Search Committee. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participate in ballgames and dance recitals. He and Joy took many trips with their senior adult group at Byne. Glenn loved woodworking and made many tables and benches for his friends and family. Once he retired, he could be found nearly every weekday morning with his friends at Burger King. He enjoyed the many friendships he made with this group of men. On most Thursday nights, he and his wife enjoyed gathering with close friends, eating and fellowshipping at one of the local restaurants. Known for his quick wit and friendly smile, he rarely met a stranger. He was preceded in his death by his siblings, Ed Edmonds, Newman Edmonds and Mary Frances Lique.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Elva Joyce (Joy) Fraser Edmonds and their four children, Glenn Edmonds, Jr. (Tammi) of Albany, Stan Edmonds (Lisa) of Sasser, Ryan Edmonds, Sr. (Marla) of Leesburg and Sarah Gay Edmonds of Albany. He is survived by nine grandchildren, Brett Edmonds (Lacy), Paige Edmonds, Ryan Edmonds, Jr. (Kayla), Fowler Skandamis (Hogan), Macy Edmonds, Brandi Edmonds, Mitchell Edmonds, Hunter Brettel , Landon Brettel and six great grandchildren, Laylin Aumsbaugh, Raelynn Edmonds, Lynden Edmonds, Alden Edmonds, Atlas Edmonds and Micah Skandamis.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to Byne Memorial Baptist Church Living the Legacy at 2832 Ledo Road Albany, GA 31707.
