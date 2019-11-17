Charles F. "Sonny" Griner, 80, of Leesburg, GA died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be conducted Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church. Rev. Billy D. Hanna and Rev. Donald J. Burke will officiate.
He was born in Ocilla, GA on August 16, 1939. He graduated from Tift County High School & moved to Albany, where he was employed with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 57 years. He was very dedicated & loved his work and fellow workers. He officiated for Albany Football Association for 20 years, where he worked with high school, regional, & state championships. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Albany & served as President of the K & K Sunday School class, which he loved dearly. He loved spending time with his family & friends, especially when rooting for his Georgia Bulldogs. He provided laughter to everyone he met. He had the most loving heart & was always kind & compassionate.
Mr. Griner was preceded in death by his parents, Manning Eston Griner and Irma Eloise Young Griner, a son, Charles Timothy (Tim) Griner and a brother, James Everett Griner.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Webb Griner, Leesburg, GA, a daughter Kathy Griner Ake and her husband Darrell, Dacula, GA, four grandchildren, Jeanifer Griner Hill, Carly Ake, Charles Wesley Griner, Brandon Ake and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, 2019 at First Free Will Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Charles F. "Sonny" Griner to First Free Will Baptist Church, 420 N. Westover Blvd, Albany, GA, 31707.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.