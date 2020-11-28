Charles Hayward Tallent, 88, of Lee Co., GA died Friday, November 27, 2020. Family graveside funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Social distancing and masks will be respected.
Mr. Tallent was born in Cordele, GA, while most of his life he lived in Albany, GA. He graduated from Albany High School, and actively participated in all school sports. He moved on to play semi-pro baseball, and then continued to play and coach in various sports throughout his adult life. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and serving others in need. He was famous for his humor and jokes. He loved for his family and grandkids to be gathered under one roof to enjoy his famous fish fries.
Charles retired as plant supervisor from Thompson Hayward Chemical Company in 1983. Prior to this, he worked as a truck driver for multiple companies.
He and his wife, Faye, are a part of the founding members of Avalon United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Men's Bible Class, actively sang in the choir, and was an excellent soloist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Russell Tallent, Sr. and Lucille Pilcher Tallent, siblings, Carl Tallent, Jr., Merrell Tallent, Florene Tallent Sobczak, Sybil Tallent Lilly, and Patricia Tallent.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Scarborough Tallent, Lee Co., GA, daughters, Karen Tallent Padgett and her husband Tommy, Lee Co., GA and Kim Tallent Crowder and her husband Linwood, Knoxville, TN, grandchildren, Andrew Padgett and wife Kelley, Iris Crowder Luce and husband Mat, Nathan Crowder and wife Christian, Meredith Crowder Mead and husband Kaleb, Trellie Padgett Griffith and husband Chris, Anthony Crowder and wife Erin, and Mason Crowder, great-grandchildren, Drew Padgett, Millie Padgett, Madison Padgett, and Vera Ruth Luce.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Road., Albany, GA, 31721.
Services will be streamed on Mathews Funeral Home Facebook Page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.