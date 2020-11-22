Charles Harrington Strangward, II, of Sylvester, GA passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 in Albany, GA. He was 79.
Charles was born on December 2, 1940, in Albany, GA, son of the late Charles William and Ethel Partridge Strangward and grandson of the late Charles Harrington and Nan Carter Strangward. After an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Charles was employed by the City of Moultrie for twenty-seven years, retiring in 2006.
He is survived by his children, Charles (Sharon) H. Strangward, III of Poulan and Mary Beth (David) Tomberlin of Sylvester; seven cousins: Susan Houston of Atlanta; Nancy McCord of Augusta; Corinne Kennard Cunningham and Stuart Waring Kennard of Savannah; Samuel Jefferson Kennard III and Stephen Partridge Kennard of Amelia Island, FL; Joan Crooks of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Charles is also survived by his longtime companion, Betty Odom, along with many devoted friends and loved ones.
Charles was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles Joe and Evelyn Houston, Ben and Dorothy Puckett, Henry and Janis Partridge, Mary E. Partridge Kennard and Margaret Partridge Swanson.
A life-long resident of Worth County, Charles was actively involved in his community, including the Lions Club and Pinson Memorial United Methodist Church. Charles was hardworking, kind, generous, and sweet-natured. He was quick to laugh and enjoyed Braves baseball and old westerns. A passionate hunter, fisherman and sportsman, he loved the outdoors and the place he called home.
The family will receive visitors at Banks Funeral Home Chapel on November 24, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. A graveside service is scheduled for November 25, 2020 at 11 am at Hillcrest Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Pinson Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 118, Sylvester GA 31791.
