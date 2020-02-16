Charles Howard Mott, 90, of Albany, GA passed away February 14, 2020 at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Ministers David Grantham and Freddie Wellborn will officiate. A private interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born in Waycross, GA to the late Charles A. and Edna Mott, Charles joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduating from the University of Georgia and served during the Korean War. He was a former Proprietor of Mott's Home Furnishings for over twenty-four years and later went on to work for Dougherty County Schools Chapter 1 for ten years. Charles was a devout Christian and was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church in Cordele, GA.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Melanie Cooper, a granddaughter Allison Mott, a sister Martha Pate, and a brother John Mott. Survivors include his wife Elizabeth Mott of Albany, GA, son Leland Mott (Anita) of Decatur, GA, Marshall Mott (Carole) of Pensacola, FL, daughter Lisa Schreiber (Frank) of Albany, GA, son Kevin Mott (Wendy) of Lillian, AL, son Steve Mott Phoenix, AZ, eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may
visit Mathews' website at https://www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
