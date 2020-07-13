Charles Jason (G pa) Brock, 48, of Sylvester, GA died Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home. Graveside interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Leesburg Cemetery, Leesburg, GA with the public invited. Rev. Bobby Joe Brown will officiate. Born in Albany, GA, Jason had resided in Sylvester, GA for the past thirteen years moving from Leesburg, GA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and grilling for Sunday dinners. He enjoyed riding dirt roads in his jeep and if the GA Bulldogs or the Atlanta Braves were on you could find him in his special spot. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was employed with Mars and attended Bridgeboro Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Chrystal Brock, Sylvester, GA, his children, T. J. Burnham, Valdosta, GA, Danielle Brock, Leesburg, GA, Jon Brock, Woodstock, GA, Randi Leigh Barthelemy, Leesburg, GA, Kari Brown, CiAnna Webb, Allee Webb, Leah Webb all of Sylvester, GA and Isabelle Brock, Gainesville, GA, parents, Claude (Chuck) Brock, Turner Co., GA and Derenda Brock, Leesburg, GA, father and mother-in-law, Albert and Hazel Fells, Spartanburg, SC, maternal grandmother, Lee Beard, Cuthbert, GA, brothers, Steven Brock (Kristin), Augusta, GA, Ritchie Brock (Allyson) and Alan Brock all of Turner Co., GA, sisters, Tina Brock, Paraguay, South America, Sherri Pair (Trip), Atlanta, GA, grandchildren, Tony Burnham, III, Valdosta, GA, Marley Brown, Sylvester, GA, Asher Furman, Leesburg, GA, Nora Burnham, Valdosta, GA, Kellan and Charleigh Barthelemy both of Leesburg, GA To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
