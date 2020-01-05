Worth Co., GA
Charles Jerry Burden
Charles Jerry "Charlie" Burden, 76, of Worth Co., GA died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Burden was born in Glenville, GA to the late Willie Burden and Lillie Mae Fussell Burden. He moved to Albany, GA in 1969 moving from Fitzgerald, GA and was the former owner of Charlie's Paint & Body Shop. He was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Burden, Horace Burden and a sister, Dorothy Floyd Weller. Charlie loved his family and was loved by them. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Mays and her husband Gary, Albany, GA, a brother, Stanley Burden, Winter Haven, FL and a sister, Abby Bodiford, Charleston, SC., stepchildren, Kayla Thomas (Patrick), Ashburn, GA, Whitney McCall (John), Leesburg, GA, John Austin (Claira), Brunswick, GA, grandchildren, Taylor Gatlin (Tiffany), Leesburg, GA, Lawson Gatlin (Jessica), Leesburg, Morgan Gatlin, Sylvester, GA and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
You may also visit the family at 5005 Van Cise Lane, Albany, GA, 31721.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Burden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.