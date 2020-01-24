Charles Kendrick (Flick)

Albany, Ga.
Charles F. Kendrick
Mr. Charles Frederick Kendrick (Flick), 61, of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00AM at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1501 Newton Road where Reverend Walter Ingram, Jr. serves as pastor. Reverend Roderick Fowler will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Saint Peter AME Church Cemetery in Leary, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, January 24, 2020, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
