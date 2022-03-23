Charles Louette Odom, 80, of Arlington, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, AL.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at Milford Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Preston Wilson and Rev. Larry Odom will officiate.
Born August 16, 1941 in Bainbridge, GA, Mr. Odom was the son of the late J. L. Odom and Sarah Dollar Odom. He was a farmer and a member of Milford Baptist Church. Mr. Odom was preceded in death by a son, Charles Logan Odom; two sisters, Sylvia Nixon and Gloria Tedder; and one brother, Willard Odom.
Survivors include his wife, Brooke Odom of Arlington; three sons, Charles Lavon Odom (Shae) of Cordele, Shannon J. Odom (Stephanie) of Blakely, and Daniel Heath Odom of Smithville; one daughter, Georgia Elizabeth Odom of Arlington; one brother, Larry Odom (Kathy); two sisters, Virgeline Duke (Frank) and Sandra Eaton; a brother-in-law, Jack Tedder; a sister-in-law, Lillie Odom; 8 grandchildren, Megan Battles (Josh), Jake Odom, Cherokee Dawson Odom, Noah Dylan Odom, Robert Kyle Odom (Kathleen), Daniel Cole Odom, Wyatt Aaron Odom, and SarahGrace Alice Nguyen (Jonathan); four great grandchildren, J. D. Battles, Bristol Battles, Hazel Battles, and Neal Charles Odom.
Visitation will be from 2 - 3 p.m. Sunday, before services, at Milford Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milford Baptist Church, 1438 Milford Church Rd, Leary, GA 39862.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
