Charles Lucius Horne, Jr., 82, of Albany, GA., died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney North Campus Hospital. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Andrew Kornegay will officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Mask and social distancing will be required.
Born in Doerun, GA., Mr. Horne has resided in Albany, GA since 1960 and served in the National Guard and was a graduate of Tallahassee Barber College. He was a local barber for the past fifty-four years and was associated with Mid Town Barber Shop, Executive Center Style Shop and Lake Park Barber Shop for the last twenty years. He was the first-place recipient of the state championship for women's hairstyles and also earned his private pilot's license in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lucius Horne, Sr. and Annie Laurie Brooks Horne, his wife Nevelle Dare Powell Horne and a sister, Marian Horne Powers. He was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church for fifty years and was currently a member of Lakeside Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Bubba Horne (Vivian), Albany, GA, a daughter, Melanie Horne Banis (Paul), Magee, MS, a sister, Lucia Anne Hone Stewart, Jackson, AL., four granddaughters, Susan Elizabeth Horne Page (Thomas), Shannon Victoria Horne, Sarah Catherine Horne, Savannah Faith Banis Fewell (Mason) and two great-grandchildren, Georgia Faith Page and Bristol Leigh Page.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Charles L. Horne, Jr. to Lakeside Baptist Church, 2806 N. Jefferson Street, Albany, GA 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
