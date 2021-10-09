Charles Lynnwood White, 83, of Pelham died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Frank Danner will officiate.
Born December 19, 1937 in Mitchell County, Mr. White was the son of the late Drew Clinton White and Christine Avera White. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra White Langley and Phyllis White Parker, a brother, Kevin White, and two step sons, Mark Patterson and Chris Patterson. Mr. White was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was owner and operator of Charles White Insurance Agency for 50 years. Mr. White was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church of Cotton.
Survivors include his wife, Carlene White of Pelham; three daughters, Carrol Lynn White Hays (Ronald) of Camilla, Cheryl Leigh White Quigg (Kevin) of Valdosta, and Christy Laura White Salter (Charlton) of Birmingham, AL; two step daughters, Dondra Lovvorn and Lynn Patterson; six grandchildren, Lindsey Jewel, Fallin Hebb, Patrick White, Christopher Flynt, Matthew Hays, and Hannah Hays, seven great grandchildren, five step grandchildren, Quinton Jones, James Whitley, Cassidy Whitley, Nick Lovvorn, and Brandon Hall, and 11 step great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, P O Box 36, Cotton, GA 31739.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
