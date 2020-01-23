Albany, Ga.
Charles McKissack, Jr.
Mr. Charles Clyde McKissack, Jr., of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Wynfield Park.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg with visitation one-hour prior, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Following the services, he will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Born October 15, 1939 in Meridian, MS, Mr. McKissack was the son of the late Charles "Clyde" McKissack, Sr. and Edna "Marie" Beasley McKissack. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps as a Master Gunnery Sergeant and served a tour in Vietnam. After 26 years of faithful and honorable service, he retired from the military at Camp Lejeune, NC. Mr. McKissack was a quiet and steady man, and was considered a man that his family and friends could count on. In his free time, he loved to read and study Christian Theology. He spent his last few active working outside on his property clearing trees and brush. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Alice McKissack of Albany; children, Jody Widner (Freddy) of Albany, Richard McKissack (Rhonda) of Foley, AL, Connie McKissack of Marietta, and Bruno McKissack (Lori) of Carrollton; grandchildren, Jessica Cowans, Charles Jolman, Kevin McKissack, Cody Spall, and Adryan Aultman; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Myka, and Noah Cowans, and Adalyn and Greyson McKissack; his brother, Jerry and sister, Rita.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
To send flowers to the family of Charles McKissack, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.