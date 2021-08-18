Charles Patrick "Pat" Sanders, 56, of Cuthbert passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in the St. Francis-Emory Hospital in Columbus. Graveside funeral services for family and close friends will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the family home at 3642 Cotton Hill Road Cuthbert with Rev. Nathan Ziglar and Rev. Currie Spoon officiating. Masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be required.
Pat was born on August 21, 1964, in Montgomery, AL the son of the late Charlie Henry Sanders and Marguerite Sellaro Pouncey. He moved to Randolph County at a young age. Pat worked for the Randolph County Road Dept. as a mechanic for several years; then worked as a diesel mechanic for Carlton Caterpillar Co. and Yancey Caterpillar Co. for approximately 20 years. Following this, Pat and his wife, Jennifer, opened Sanders Welding & Repair LLC where he has worked as a diesel mechanic and welder. Pat was a Deacon of First Baptist Church Cuthbert as well as a Sunday School teacher for youth and young couples class, and also worked with the Youth Group. Pat also was an Archery Coach for Terrell Co 4-H. He became "Big Daddy" not only to his grandchildren but also to many other children and young people. He has touched the hearts of many people over the years with his personal testimony and never missed an opportunity to tell others about Jesus. He never met a strangler and was always willing to help others. He has left a legacy of strong Christian faith for his family and all those who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend, Jennifer Bates Sanders of Cuthbert, a son, Jonathan Patrick Sanders of Cuthbert, a daughter, Melissa Sanders (Zack) Caldwell of Cuthbert, 6 grandchildren, Adam Caldwell, Brookelyn Caldwell, Alex Caldwell, Calleigh Caldwell, all of Cuthbert and Taylie Sanders and Adalynn Sanders of Fort White, FL, his mother, Marguerite Pouncey of Clayhatchee, AL, 5 sisters, Virgie (Bill) Boring of Ohio, Charlena (Jack) Mauldin of Cuthbert, Arlinda (Mike) Bradshaw of Edison, Beverly (John) Jetton of Villa Rica and Sandy Scarborough of Eufaula.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 23, 2021, from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Lunsford Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Cuthbert First Baptist Church at P. O. Box 274 Cuthbert, GA or to the Alzheimer's Association.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES SANDERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
