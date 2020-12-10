Charles Robert (Bob) Logan, 78, of Leesburg, GA, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home.
His memorial service will be at 3 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church with the interment to follow at Leesburg Cemetery. The Rev. Doug Hudson will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the memorial service on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church beginning at 2 PM. Masks are required.
Mr. Logan was born in Leesburg. He was a graduate of Albany High School and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years. Following retirement he began his second career at Albany Federal Employees Credit Union, now named Members United Credit Union. Mr. Logan was very involved with Boy Scouts Troup #3. He also enjoyed learning about Civil War history and studying about his family genealogy.
Mr. Logan is survived by his wife of 50 years: Barbara Logan, Leesburg; 2 sons: Stephen Logan (April) and Michael Logan, all of Leesburg; 3 grandchildren: Gage Logan, Grayson Logan, and Sophia Logan; a sister: Elizabeth Crimmey, Oceanside, CA.
Those desiring may send memorials to Neighbors in Need, 2005 MLK, Jr. Dr., Albany, GA 31701.
