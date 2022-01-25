Mr. Charles Shepard Ford, Sr., 76 of Albany, GA., was called home to Jesus, Monday January 24, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 PM, January 29, 2022 at Mathews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends before the service from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mr. Ford was born June 10, 1945 in Tifton, GA, son of the late Johnnie Elzie Ford, Sr. and Phoebe Elizabeth Tucker Ford. He was a heavy equipment operator, previously working for Fluor Daniels Construction. He enjoyed working, fishing and being with his family. Self-proclaimed "The Ring Leader" He was everyone's favorite. He loved the Lord, His Honey Linda and All of his children. Other than his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Jasper Monroe Ford and two grandchildren Patrick Kaleb Ford and Jackson Morrell Lawhorn.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jean Lucas Ford of Albany, GA, sons, Charles Ford, Jr. (Laura), Patrick Wade Ford, Albert Aaron Ford (Raquel) of Albany, GA, his daughter Candice Lawhorn (Jason), of Duluth, GA. three siblings, Johnnie Elzie Ford, Jr., (Deidra), Lakeland, FL, Marion David Ford, Albany and Lynn Ford Lastinger (Melvin), Tifton, GA, grandchildren, Candice Mallard, Jeremy Blake Ford, Charles Ashton Ford, Tyler Nicole Deere, Madylin Shade Lawhorn, Jacob Ford Lawhorn, David Aaron Ford and Carley Brielle Ford, great-grandchildren, Raven, Calista, Eternity, Zander, Cheyenne, Amiera, Gavin, Tybee, Madylin, Presley Jaye and Brooks David.
