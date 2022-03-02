...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Dry conditions will continue today with relative humidity forecast
in the upper teens to low 20s across the area. Poor to fair
dispersion is expected due to light transport winds, but these dry
conditions and dry fuels will contribute to an elevated fire
weather danger today.
GRAYSON - Charles "Chuck" Warren Singletary, 52, of Grayson passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, in Grayson. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mr. Singletary at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Ty Ty Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. The Rev. Tim Martel will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Bowen-Donaldson Facebook page.
Ashley Dellinger, Eric Dillinger, Cam Martel, Bryan King and Tim Martel will serve as pallbearers.
Born April 19, 1969, in Albany, Mr. Singletary was the son of Glinda Joyce Stone Singletary and the late Charles W. Singletary. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by an uncle, William Jimmy Cato; and a cousin, Beau Bietry. He enjoyed Georgia Bulldogs football and was very excited when they won the National Championship.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Singletary is survived by three aunts and two uncles, Charlotte Cato of Albany, Cathy and Scott Bietry of Louisville, Kentucky and Regina and Tim Martel of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and his cousins, James Cato and his wife Catherine, Eric Dellinger, Ashley Dellinger, Rike Dellinger, Beck Dellinger, Cam Martel and Carter Cato.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Singletary family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Tifton, Georgia.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Singletary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
