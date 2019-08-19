Charles Terry Milton, age 58 of Monroe, GA, went to Heaven on August 15, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on May 1, 1961.
Terry lived an abundant life. He was a loyal and devoted husband, passionate and caring father and a doting grandfather. He lived his life as a Godly man and it shined through in everything he did. He was kind, compassionate, selfless and genuine. This world will not be the same without him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. William Milton.
Surviving family members of Mr. Milton are wife, Terri Milton of Monroe, GA; son and fiance Chad Milton and Amber Vickery of Dacula, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Johnny Rabon of Monroe, GA; mother, Viola Milton of Monroe, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Cindy Milton of Columbus, GA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Cindy Story of Leesburg, GA, Wayne and Dee Watson of Leesburg, GA, Rhonda and Larry Kimbrel of Leesburg, GA, Steve and Cindy Watson of Chula, GA; grandchildren, William Rabon, Riley Emery, Easton Milton; an abundance of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 where his family celebrated his life, reflected on the happy memories, good times, and a life well lived. The service was held at Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 3:00 PM with Chris Garrett officiating. Interment followed to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
