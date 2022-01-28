...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/
TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Charles William Bryant, 86, of Leesburg, GA passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home Chapel with Captain John Sikes of Lexington, SC officiating. Interment will be in Andersonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Born in Bainbridge, GA, Mr. Bryant had resided in Albany, GA since he was a child. He was a graduate of Albany High School, and after graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps.
He owned and operated The James Stevens Company, a wholesale floor covering company in Albany, GA. Later in life, he owned Albany Carpet Gallery until his retirement. After retirement, he loved spending time with his wife, Sue, and working part-time at Sellers Tile in Albany, GA. Charles was an avid golfer and loved playing with his wonderful group of friends throughout the years. He was a member at Radium Springs Country Club. After Radium closed, Charles joined Stonebridge Golf and Country Club.
Charles was a kind and loving person with an infectious laugh and loved using humor to lighten any situation. He was a patriot who took pride in serving his Country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Bryant and Janie Iris Edmonds; his brother, Ronald Bryant; sister, Charlotte Bryant Dixon, and a very special Aunt, Mary Bryant Sikes. He was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church of Dawson, GA. until his failing health.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 30 years, Sue Melton Bryant, Leesburg, GA.; his sons, Chuck Bryant, Mitchell County GA, Scott Bryant (Lisa), Lee County, GA, Rick Downer, Atlanta, GA; his sisters, Mavis Williams, Camden, AR, Linda Fowler (Gary), GA; four grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials in memory of Charles William Bryant to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306
