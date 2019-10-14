Charles Kenneth "Ken" Williams, 79, of Albany, GA, died October 12, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 3:30 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Chad Ellis and Rev. Roy Cook will officiate.
Ken was a native of Montezuma, GA born to the late Louis and Evelyn Williams. He graduated from Montezuma High School in 1957, attended Georgia Southwestern College and joined and served in the Georgia National Guard.
Ken was employed with the Georgia Power Company starting in Tifton, GA, was transferred to Albany, GA in 1965 and retired after thirty two years. He was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church and Travelers Rest Masonic Lodge # 65 in Montezuma, GA. Ken enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. His passion was horses, which he loved to ride, buy and sale.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Kelley Williams of Albany, GA, his children, Kelly W. Koster of Albany, GA and Charles K. "Chuck" Williams, Jr. of Sarasota, FL, his grandchildren, Clay Koster and Cole Koster both of Atlanta, GA, Claire Koster of Albany, GA and Michelle Kusumo and Mikhail Kusoma both of Jakarta, Indonesia and his siblings, Elaine Williams Lanier and Jamie (Donna) Williams all of Montezuma, GA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Louis "Bobby" Williams, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM Tuesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Ken to Gillionville Baptist Church, 4614 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA, 31721.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
