Mr. Charlie C. Watson, Sr., 89, passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown will officiate.
Precious memories and his legacy will always be cherished by his loving family, which includes: his daughters, Annie Joyce Wilson, Annie Vera (Robert) Wilson, Derris Ann Albritten, and Teresa Spencer; sons, Franklyn (Bonnie Sue) Watson, Sr., Donald Watson, Steven Watson, and Harvey Watson; brothers, Walter Watson and Robert Lee Watson; grandchildren, Jasmine Wilson, Alexis Wilson, Todd Watson, LaDatra Woodard, Chrissy Carter, Kisha (Rontorious) Wilson, Paige (Cornelius) Wilson, Franklyn (Crystal) Watson, Jr., and Angela Watson; grandchildren he raised as his own, Chasidy Wilson, Amber Spencer, Garbrail Spencer, and Rentavious Huckaby; one brother-in-law, Walt Ross; twenty six great grandchildren; one great great child; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.