Mr. Charlie C. Watson, Sr., 89, passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown will officiate.

Precious memories and his legacy will always be cherished by his loving family, which includes: his daughters, Annie Joyce Wilson, Annie Vera (Robert) Wilson, Derris Ann Albritten, and Teresa Spencer; sons, Franklyn (Bonnie Sue) Watson, Sr., Donald Watson, Steven Watson, and Harvey Watson; brothers, Walter Watson and Robert Lee Watson; grandchildren, Jasmine Wilson, Alexis Wilson, Todd Watson, LaDatra Woodard, Chrissy Carter, Kisha (Rontorious) Wilson, Paige (Cornelius) Wilson, Franklyn (Crystal) Watson, Jr., and Angela Watson; grandchildren he raised as his own, Chasidy Wilson, Amber Spencer, Garbrail Spencer, and Rentavious Huckaby; one brother-in-law, Walt Ross; twenty six great grandchildren; one great great child; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Watson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.