Charlie Hall
Charlie Anne Hall (Horne)
Mrs. Charlie Anne Horne Hall, 83, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Oakview Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend and social distancing will be required.
Born May 19, 1937, in Albany, Mrs. Hall was the daughter of the late Charlie and Anne Bowen Horne. She was a homemaker who loved her family. She was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Hall of Albany; children, John Garey of Albany, Mary Anne Anderson of Kentucky, and Robert E. Hall, Jr. of Cumming; 3 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Service information

May 26
Graveside
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00AM
Oakview Cemetery
420 S. Jackson St.
Albany, GA 31701
