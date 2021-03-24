Mr. Charlie James Slaughter, 65, was declared deceased on Thursday, March 18, 2021. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, Georgia, is in charge of final arrangements.
Mr. Slaughter leaves to cherish his memories: a brother, John D. Smith; a nephew, Demetris Smith; three aunts, Ms. Carrie Bell Salter, Evangelist Shirley Ann Smalls, and Mrs. Schuylar Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
