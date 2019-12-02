Mr. Charlie Will Lee passed away on 11/21/2019. Funeral services for Mr. Charlie Will Lee, 82, of Albany will be held TODAY, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Harvest Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 1219 Centennial Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31707. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, GA. Please feel free to sign our online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com.
