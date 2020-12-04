Charlotte Louise Brown, 74, of Dawson passed away at home on December 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Associate Pastor A.J. Hooper will officiate.

Charlotte was born October 25, 1946 in Shellman, Georgia. She retired from Miller Brewery and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson. She enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews and watching them play sports.

Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Lou Brown; nieces, Angel Roberson and Babs Cooper and nephew, Rob Roberts. She is survived by her siblings, Jim Brown, Teensie Roberts (Eddie), David Brown (Linda) and Veronica Thompson (Ted); six nieces and nephews and a number of great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to your favorite Humane Society.

To send flowers to the family of Charlotte Louise Brown, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 6
Graveside Service
Sunday, December 6, 2020
3:00PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
500 Stonewall Street
Dawson, GA 39842
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.