Charlotte Louise Brown, 74, of Dawson passed away at home on December 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Associate Pastor A.J. Hooper will officiate.
Charlotte was born October 25, 1946 in Shellman, Georgia. She retired from Miller Brewery and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson. She enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews and watching them play sports.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Lou Brown; nieces, Angel Roberson and Babs Cooper and nephew, Rob Roberts. She is survived by her siblings, Jim Brown, Teensie Roberts (Eddie), David Brown (Linda) and Veronica Thompson (Ted); six nieces and nephews and a number of great-nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to your favorite Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.