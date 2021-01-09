Chermon Deann Lewis (Monson)Madison, FLChermon Deann Lewis (Monson), 37, of Madison, FL died 1/6/2021 in Valdosta, GA, Tillman Funeral Home of Madison, -A Hall-Moore Provider- is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The US has reported more than 100,000 coronavirus hospitalizations 40 days in a row
- Good morning! It's Monday, January 11, 2021.
- Manhunt underway for 6 inmates who escaped from a California jail using a homemade rope
- As the world begins its vaccination push, delayed rollouts draw criticism and concern
FOR SALE: Washers & Dryers, Refrigerators & Stove…
We Buy Used ATVs, Boats, Lawnmowers, Campers, ETC.... Any…
Most Popular
Articles
- New House rules: Remove gender-specific words from federal code
- City of Albany considers measures to deal with COVID-19 spike
- House Republicans rush to Trump's defense over Georgia call as Democrats prep censure resolution
- State senators hear testimony of failed treasure hunter
- Georgia Court of Appeals judge suspended with pay
- Friend of Georgia woman killed in Capitol riot recounts her final moments
- Dougherty schools returning to remote learning due to coronavirus spike
- State public health officials call for more restrictions as COVID cases surge
- Chattanooga fires assistant Chris Malone following mean tweet
- A Christmas Miracle: The hunt for Ollie
Images
Videos
Collections
- Community colleges whose graduates earn the most money
- 2-year degrees that go on to earn the least money
- Signature dishes from 50 countries around the world
- PHOTOS: Alabama's Devonta Smith wins the Heisman Trophy
- Best small towns to raise a family
- PHOTOS: Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, 1927-2021
- 50 best war documentaries of all time
- 100 colleges with the best ROI
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. LSU Basketball
- 100 best albums of 2020
Newspaper Ads
-
Miss Daisy said:What a disturbing waste of taxpayer resources. The purpose of an impeachment is to have a trial in the Senate to remove the president from off…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.