Cheryl Belcher Frakes was born in 1958 to Mrs. Patricia Belcher and the late Claude Charles Belcher, Jr. Cheryl, more affectionately known as "Gigi Gigi Gigi!" and "Ma", was a one-of-a-kind person with an incredible sense of humor. She was a loyal employee to the Albany Herald for twenty years, but her true passion in life was her family. She was a wonderful mother to Lindsay and Haley, a beloved Gigi to Eleanor and Caroline, a beloved daughter, sister, mother-in-law, and friend. She loved classic rock and Cher, silly soap operas, and trashy reality shows. There are no words to capture the incredibly special person she was. She will be missed every day by the people who loved her. She hated obituaries that didn't say what happened, so the family would like to let everyone know that she passed away from a severe complication of her COPD and emphysema. She was a longtime survivor of lung cancer and had eleven wonderful years of remission before her lung disease took her life. She was able to know and love her grandchildren and enjoy eleven years of life post-cancer. She was a miracle in so many ways and she fought until the very end of her life. Her lung cancer was a type that very few people survive, so her family is very grateful to have had as much time with her as they did. In addition to her farher, Cheryl was also preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" David Pearce who passed away on July 7, 2007. Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Lindsay Edwards (and her husband Matt) and Haley Kennedy (and her husband Michael), her mother Patricia Belcher, her granddaughters, Eleanor and Caroline, her sister, Vickie (and her husband David), niece Amanda (Chris) Huett, nephew, Chris Bashline, and several special cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Joseph W. Jones funeral home in Leesburg. A brief graveside service will be held Sunday, December 5th at 2 pm at the Leesburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- A man found his mother's vintage school cafeteria cookbook. He's now had the decades-old recipes reprinted
- Honolulu shut down its largest water source in Oahu due to reported contamination of Navy well near Pearl Harbor
- No. 1 Georgia humbled by No. 3 Alabama again in SEC Championship Game loss
- US and other countries 'deeply concerned by reports of summary killings' in Afghanistan
1742 Smithville Road N. Sat. 12/4 thru Sun. 12/5 Gate ope…
Most Popular
Articles
- The rescue of Parwana: 9-year-old child bride is taken to safety in Afghanistan
- Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit seizes drugs, guns, cash at hotel, makes one arrest
- Vilnis 'Dip' Gaines wins Ward III runoff election
- Abrams candidacy will test political winds in Georgia
- Albany Civic Center under consideration as trial venue for murder cases
- Terrell Academy to battle Brentwood for GISA state football championship Friday
- Police identify 2 brothers killed in a shooting at a Nashville apartment. A suspect is also dead
- Low turnout seen in runoff election for Albany City Commission Ward III
- Terrell Academy comes close, but falls to Brentwood in GISA state championship game
- First omicron case impacting Georgia resident confirmed
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Custom built Lee County home features 22-foot vaulted ceiling, tankless water heater
- PHOTOS: Albany voters return to polls for Ward III runoff election
- PHOTOS: Terrell Academy vs. Brentwood Football, GISA State Finals
- Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
- GET OUT THERE: 7 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 3-5
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Master of Public Administration Program Recognitions Celebration
- PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Worth County Basketball
- Metros sending the most people to Savannah
- PHOTOS: Buford vs. Lee County Football, Class AAAAAA Quarterfinals
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Nov. 29
Newspaper Ads
-
Royalstar5 said:As someone from Buford said last year, "Ya'll have been doing a good job of recruiting at Lee County but you are going to have to do better at…
-
magicludwig1 said:A minor walks into a small town with his finger on the trigger of an automatic rifle. What could possibly go wrong? Nothing, according to 12 p…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.