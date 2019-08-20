Cheryl Hogg Lamkin, 73, of Lee County, GA, died August 17, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Thundering Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Rufus "Doc" Williams will officiate. Interment will follow in Thundering Springs Cemetery.
A native of Miami, FL, born to the late Charles Edward and Lucille Carter Hogg, Cheryl moved to Albany, GA in 1965 and to Lee County, GA in 1970. She was employed with SunTrust Bank for many years and at Byne Memorial Baptist Church where she love taking care of children. She was a member of Thundering Springs Baptist Church and loved to read. Cheryl was preceded in death by her first husband, John Akins, a sister, Nancy Brown, two children, Lucy Parker and Luke Akins and a grandchild, Ashley Inglesby.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Lamkin and a daughter and her husband, Marie and Tony Tanner all of Lee County, GA, a brother and his wife, Buddy and Kathy Hogg of Tampa, FL, two sisters, Dottie Nolen and Bess Fleeman and five grandchildren, Kaleb (Lilee) Akins and Amber (Josh) Bullington all of Lee County, GA, Devin (Raylene) Tanner of Vidalia, GA, Jesse (Missy) Parker of Atlanta and Matthew (Kayla) Parker of San Marcos, CA.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
