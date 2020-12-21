Mrs. Cheryl P. Herndon, 64, of Albany died Friday December 18, 2020 at her residence.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern. Her remains along with her husband and son will be entombed in Crown Hill Mausoleum.
Born in Tyler, TX, Mrs. Herndon was the daughter Harvey Page Jr. and Margaret Keeling Page. She worked for John M. Dixon as an Optician for 24 years before retiring. Mrs. Herndon was very passionate with her job and loved her patients. She also lived in Panama City Beach, FL and loved the beach. Mrs. Herndon enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Herndon and a son Josh Herndon.
Survivors include her son Michael Attebery and his wife Trish of Leesburg; two grandchildren Kyra Attebery and Zoey Prince; two great-grandchildren Sawyer Prince and Kinsley Prince; several nieces and nephews.
