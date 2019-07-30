Chloe Ann McDaniel Tennille died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home in Baker County at the age of 94. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Patmos Free Will Baptist Church where she was a member. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm until the funeral hour at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. Pastor Curtis Alligood will officiate. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers and include Frank Duke, Bobby Duke, Frank Marvin McDaniel, David McDaniel, Marve McDaniel, Johnny McDaniel, Ricky Hicks, Mark McDaniel and Clay McDaniel.
Born on February 6, 1925 to Moses and Mittie Sheffield McDaniel, she was the third of 10 children. She grew up on a farm and her love of agriculture would continue when she married her husband George Wallace Tennille, Sr. Years of experience in growing peanuts gave her a special expertise in determining when peanuts reached their maturity level and were ready for harvest. Her son George always relied on this knowledge when he began to farm the family land. In the early 1950's she founded Tennille Grocery which became an institution in the Patmos community. Tennille Grocery is one of the last remaining country stores in the area. She was much loved by all of her customers and the feeling was mutual as they became like family. The children and grandchildren of those customers would stop by to reminisce and enjoy a cold glass bottle coke. Cooking and preserving food was a special joy for her. Each of her siblings celebrated their birthdays by hosting a dinner where each sister and sister-in-law prepared their specialties. These events were especially enjoyed by her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Wallace Tennille, Sr. and all nine of her siblings who included: Mildred McDaniel Duke, Tempie McDaniel Griffin, C.M. McDaniel, Mozelle McDaniel Hicks, Marvin McDaniel, Marion McDaniel, S.E. McDaniel, Wayne McDaniel and R.L. McDaniel. She is survived by her son, George Wallace Tennille, Jr. (Lynn) of Baker County, Grandson, Wallace Tennille (Kaitlin) of Madison, Alabama, Granddaughter Rebecca Tennille Powell (Cameron) of Nolensville, Tennessee, Great Grandsons, William, Jackson, Nolan and Chase Tennille of Madison, Alabama and Sisters- in-law, Jeanette Kelly McDaniel, Sylvia McDaniel Campbell, and Ilene Peace McDaniel. She is also survived by much loved nieces and nephews.
In the last months of her life she was cared for by caretakers Glendell McArthur, Brenda Brossman, Becky Butler, and Molly Adams. Their special care was appreciated by her and her family as it allowed her to remain in the home she loved. The staff of Kindred Home Care and Hospice also provided special care.
Those who wish may make a donation to Patmos Free Will Baptist Church, 2283 Patmos-Milford Hwy, Leary, Ga., 39862 or the charity of their choice.
COLQUITT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.