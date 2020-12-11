Chovine Richardson Davis, III. (Colonel, USAF, Ret.)

Chovine "Chevy" Richardson Davis, III. (Colonel, USAF, Ret.) passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 25th, 2020 at age 80. The son of Chovine Richardson Davis, Jr. and Jessie Mae Lunsford Davis, he was born In Albany, GA on November 11, 1940. He married Kay Bennett on June 12th, 1964, also from Albany Georgia. Col. Davis is survived by his wife of 56 years, his son Chovine "Chip" Richardson Davis IV, his daughter Katharine D. Morris (Dr. Ray Morris) and two grandchildren, Rachael Caitlyn Davis, and Chovine "Ross" Richardson Davis V. and two brothers, Cantey and Philip Davis. Chevy was a graduate of Albany High School and the University of Georgia, majoring in business with a specialization in Accounting. He would go on to earn his Master's degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology.
Early on, Chevy developed a passion for hunting and fishing; two endeavors he thoroughly enjoyed for the rest of his life. He also took up the sport of football; playing on through his senior year at Albany High School. All three of those activities created friendships that he cherished.
Col. Davis began his career in the United States Air Force as a graduate of Officer Training School in 1962. Chevy was a logistics supply officer for the majority of his career spanning 28-years. He was a graduate of Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College and numerous other schools. His tours of duty took him and his family around the world including, Germany, Greenland, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and many other locations. Col. Davis is a recipient of the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Services Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation medal with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award Ribbon with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Organizational Excellence Award with one oak leaf cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Overseas Long Term Service Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with five oak leaf clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and the Air Force Training Ribbon
Upon, his retirement in 1990, Chevy returned to his three passions: hunting, fishing, and watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. He and Kay first moved to Schertz, Texas, Palatka, Florida, and finally to Montgomery, Alabama. Chevy was one of the most kindhearted people the world has known. He was a superb, husband, father, brother, and airman. His final resting place is the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the Braswell House, 207 N. Anderson Dr., Summertown, GA 30401. Please include CRD Fund in the subject line of any checks.
