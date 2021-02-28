CORDELE - Christine Gibbs, 92, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Cordele United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until time of service. Due to the Covid pandemic, seating is limited, masks are required, and social distancing should be maintained.
Mrs. Gibbs was born in Albany, Ga. to Wilbur Lee Clifton and Mildred Leming Clifton. She is preceded in death by her son, Rick Blalock. She formerly worked as a computer operator for the IRS and worked for Pridgen Brothers. She was also a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband: Lee Gibbs of Cordele, Ga.; her sons: Dale Blalock and his wife Sueann of Lexington Ga., and Jeffrey B. Gibbs of Cordele, Ga.; her grandchildren: Dr. Oren Blalock, Amy Blalock Thomas and her husband Brandon, Dana Blalock Ewing and her husband Tom.; her great-grandchildren: Clay Thomas and Molly Thomas; her nephew Lee Clifton and his wife Lita; and three great-nephews, and three great-great nieces.
Chris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed life to the fullest and traveled world wide with her husband of 51 years. She was an avid camper and volunteer at the hospital. The family would like to extend a big thank you to Reflections Hospice and a special thanks to nurses: Adam, Ginny, Jody, and Rodney. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Reflections Hospice, 202 E 4th Avenue Cordele, Ga. 31015.
Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.