Christopher A. "Chris" Westmoreland, 49, of Worth County, GA, died December 5, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Roy Trip will officiate.
Chris was born in Albany, GA on October 18, 1971. He graduated from Dougherty High School in 1989 and was employed with Proctor and Gamble for over twenty years. Chris moved to Panama City Beach, FL for a short time but was a lifelong resident of Albany, GA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and was a great cook and loved to grill. He ws preceded in death by his wife, Tracy Preskitt Westmoreland, in 2018.
Survivors include his children, Joshua (Taylor) Veal of Sasser, GA, Chelsey (Keith) Phillips and Kylie Meyghan Westmoreland all of Albany, GA, his grandchild, Lane Allen Veal, his mother and father, Gwen and Mike Zolomy of Albany, GA and his siblings, Andy Westmoreland of Albany, Chris (Christy) Zolomy of LaGrange, GA, Traci (Bill) Marshall of Albany, GA and Cathy (Hammer) Adams of Martin, GA.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Mathews Funeral Home. Social distancing will be required.
The family will also be at the residence of Joshua (Taylor) Veal, 9029 Leesburg Highway, Dawson, GA.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
