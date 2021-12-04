Mr. Christopher "Chris" Dean Meadows, 75, of Doerun, died on Saturday, December 4 2021 at his residence.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. David Glass and Rev. David Benton will officiate.
Mr. Meadows was born on September 16, 1946 in Moultrie, GA., to the late Loyd and Edna Giles Meadows. He had lived in Worth County most of his life and was a graduate of Moultrie High School class of 1965. Mr. Meadows was a veteran having served in the United States Army and was also the owner and operator of C.D. Construction, where they specialized in Steel Buildings. He enjoyed attending races, golfing, and competition grilling. Mr. Meadows loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joy Clayton Meadows of Doerun; daughters, Dene' Meadows Braswell (Alan) of Sylvester, and Dara Meadows Johnson (Todd) of Albany; grandchildren, Brittany B. Martin (Austin) of Tifton, Kate Johnson (Christian) of Albany and Brent Braswell (Ariel); siblings, Debbie M. Whatley, and Annette King (Travis) all of Moultrie, Clarice Glass (Jerry) of Cordele, and Mark Meadows (Angela) of Americus; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Meadows was preceded in death by his sisters, Cynthia M. Swords and Connie M. Fillyaw; grandparents, Ella and Ave Giles, and Dorothy and Wallace Meadows; niece, Stephanie Fillyaw.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.