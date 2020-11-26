Christopher Jackson of Leesburg, GA, formally from Pine Island and Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Colleen; son, Shane and his wife Kimberly of Smyrna, GA; daughter, Shelby Register and husband Andrew of Rydal, GA; brother, Tom and his wife Josie and family of MT; sister, Pam Todman and family of CT. He was predeceased by a daughter Mary Theresa Jackson and brother Rev. R. Bruce Jackson.
He was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Albany, GA.
Chris was an avid hunter, and he volunteered with the Warwick, NY Little League and PTA for Warwick Elementary and Middle Schools. He was a 17 year volunteer fireman for Engine Co. #3 in Warwick, NY and achieved the rank of Captain.
Burial will be in New York and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Engine Company #3, C/O Harry Littell, Box 174 Warwick, NY 10990, or to St. Teresa's Youth, C/O Lori Leach, 421 Edgewood Ln., Albany, GA 31707.
