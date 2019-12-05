Christopher W. Jewell, 48, of Albany, GA died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Keith Smith will officiate.
Born in Annapolis, MD, Mr. Jewell was a graduate of Westover High School and Albany Technical College. He was employed with Aultman Motor Company until its closing and took a position with Advanced Auto Parts as assistant manager until his health would no longer let him work. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his Mother, Carolyn Floyd Jewell.
Survivors include his father, Luther W. Jewell, Jr., Albany, GA, uncles, Danny Reid Jewell (Susan), Moultrie, GA, Tommy Jewell (Donna), Leesburg, GA, aunts, Debbie Joiner, Albany, GA and Janice Raynor, Wilson, NC.
The family will receive friends following the services at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
