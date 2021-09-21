Chuck Parker Miller, 64, of Iron City, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at New Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery near Iron City, GA with Rev. Scott Messer officiating. Interment will follow New Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The employees of G & M Electrical Contractors will serve as honorary pallbearers. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and/or wear protective masks in accordance with the State of Georgia guidelines.
Chuck was born in Donalsonville, GA on March 5, 1957, the son or Eldridge and Cherry Parker Miller. His family moved to Albany, GA where he graduated from Dougherty High School. In 1976, he returned to the family farm in Seminole County where he farmed peanuts, cotton, corn, and cattle. He became a master electrician in 1983 and in 2007 he and his business partner formed G & M Electrical Contractors, LLC to provide electrical services to industries throughout the United States. In 2018, he and his family were named "Farm Family of the Year" by the Seminole County Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Polly Newell Miller; his daughter, Ericka Miller Adams and her husband, Dr. Nicholas Adams; his son, Joe Eldridge (Joey) Miller and his wife, Jessica Harris Miller; his grandchildren, Anna Belle Adams, Beau Adams, Maggie Miller, and Paxton Miller; his mother, Cherry Parker Stewart, all of Iron City, GA; his brother, Joe Edward Miller and his wife, Gwen Miller of Sylvester, GA; and several nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Eldridge Miller; his stepfather, Billy K. Stewart; his father-in-law, Eric Newell; and his mother-in-law, Pauline Newell.
Ivey Funeral Home of Bainbridge, GA is in charge of arrangements.
