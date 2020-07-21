Cynthia Wise, 55, of Palm Harbor, FL, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. Cindy was the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Barbara McLendon of Leary, GA. She was a 1983 graduate of Deerfield Windsor School in Albany, GA. Cindy continued her education by obtaining undergraduate degrees Albany Junior College and Georgia State University and a Master of Education from Mercer University. She was a retired educator having taught in Griffin, GA, Gray, GA, and Americus, GA. She was a member of Leary Baptist Church. Cindy was a lover of warm weather and water and her most fun days were spent on her boat in the waters of Tampa Bay. Survivors other than her parents are two sisters, Jennifer Wise Ricks (Scott) and Marjorie McLendon Carden (Chris) and her nieces and nephews Maggie Ricks, Frances Ricks, Tyler Ricks, Hadley Holt, Sam Holt, and Betsy Carden and good friend Alice Morgan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00am at the Leary Cemetery with Rev. Roy Cook and Rev. Danny James officiating.

