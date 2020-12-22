Clara Allen Kerrey, 87, of Albany, GA died Monday, December 21, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Climax, GA. Rev. John Spencer will officiate.
Mrs. Kerrey was born at home close to Climax, GA to Reemer and Jewell Allen. She graduated from Climax High School in 1950, and moved to Albany where she attended business school. In her early career, Mrs. Kerrey was the secretary to the Vice President of C & S Bank, and was a wonderful mother and homemaker.
She lived in Miami, FL from 1967 until 1972, moving to Eustis, Fl in 1972 and returned to Albany in 1985. She was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church and sang in the Sherwood Baptist Church Chior for thirty years. One of her great joys was making her yard and garden beautiful. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Denise Branton, her siblings, Sally Irene Bloom, Thelma Raybun, and Frank B. Allen.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam A. Kerrey, Albany, GA, her son, Tom A. Kerrey, Asheville, NC, three grandchildren, Haley Kerrey, Charlotte, NC, Morgan Kerrey, Kennesaw, GA, Rebecca (David) Fetterhoff, Jacksonville, FL, great grandchildren, Andrew Fetterhoff, Savannah Fetterhoff, both of Jacksonville, FL, her sister Mary Allen, Albany, GA, survivors also include, Tom W. Kerrey, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Atrium at Sherwood Baptist Church.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions in memory of Clara Mae Allen Kerrey to Meet the Need at Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Road, Albany, GA 31707.
