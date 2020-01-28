Clara Collier
Blakely, Ga.
Clara Rish Collier
Clara Rish Eubanks Collier, 89, passed away Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 in the Calhoun Nursing Home. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 3 PM in the Chapel of Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home in Blakely, GA with the family receiving friends for visitation starting at 2 PM until the service time of 3 PM. Rev. Keith Gaines will be officiating the service. Active Pallbearers will be Stewart Livingston, Marshal Livingston, Darren Eubanks, Derek (Bubba) Eubanks, Chris Eubanks and Lance Gregory and an alternate Chris Murphy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ted McLendon, Barry Bell, Frank Miller, Billy Peel, Bobby Rish, Bennie Rish and Jeff Rambo.
Mrs. Collier was born on January 25, 1931 in Arlington, GA to the late Charles Eugene Rish and Roberta Estell Bell Rish. She was a member of the Edison Baptist Church and a homemaker. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Marcine Eubanks and Henry Grady Collier, Sr., by a daughter, Teresa Hudson, by a son, Charles Eubanks and by a son-in-law, Leon (Lon) Livingston, by her sister, Mary Rish Peel and by a brother, Robert Rish.
Her survivors include 2 daughters; Marsha Archibeque and Larry of Branford, FL, Peggy Livingston of Sylvester, GA, a son, Jimmy Eubanks and Diane of Edison, GA and by a daughter-in-law Lori Eubanks of Bainbridge, GA, and by a brother; Edward Randall Rish of Apex, NC. There are 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home
Blakely, GA
229-723-3421
To send flowers to the family of Clara Collier, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Manry Jordan Hodges Funeral Home
21802 Lucile Rd.
Blakely, GA 39823
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clara's Visitation begins.
Jan 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
3:00PM
Chapel of Manry Jordan Hodges Funeral Home
21802 Lucile Rd
Blakely, GA 39823
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clara's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.