Blakely, Ga.
Clara Rish Collier
Clara Rish Eubanks Collier, 89, passed away Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 in the Calhoun Nursing Home. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 3 PM in the Chapel of Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home in Blakely, GA with the family receiving friends for visitation starting at 2 PM until the service time of 3 PM. Rev. Keith Gaines will be officiating the service. Active Pallbearers will be Stewart Livingston, Marshal Livingston, Darren Eubanks, Derek (Bubba) Eubanks, Chris Eubanks and Lance Gregory and an alternate Chris Murphy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ted McLendon, Barry Bell, Frank Miller, Billy Peel, Bobby Rish, Bennie Rish and Jeff Rambo.
Mrs. Collier was born on January 25, 1931 in Arlington, GA to the late Charles Eugene Rish and Roberta Estell Bell Rish. She was a member of the Edison Baptist Church and a homemaker. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Marcine Eubanks and Henry Grady Collier, Sr., by a daughter, Teresa Hudson, by a son, Charles Eubanks and by a son-in-law, Leon (Lon) Livingston, by her sister, Mary Rish Peel and by a brother, Robert Rish.
Her survivors include 2 daughters; Marsha Archibeque and Larry of Branford, FL, Peggy Livingston of Sylvester, GA, a son, Jimmy Eubanks and Diane of Edison, GA and by a daughter-in-law Lori Eubanks of Bainbridge, GA, and by a brother; Edward Randall Rish of Apex, NC. There are 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home
Blakely, GA
229-723-3421
To send flowers to the family of Clara Collier, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.