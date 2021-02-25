Clara Faye Bolton Turner

Clara Faye was born in Greenwood, South Carolina on October 14, 1930. She passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021. Graduating from Greenwood High School, she then earned her nursing degree from Anderson School of Nursing in Anderson, South Carolina. Faye was predeceased by her parents, Herbert Lee and Anna Lee Bolton; her brothers, Julian and Otis; and her sisters, Ruby, Dot and Frankie. Her husband, Allen Turner, and her son, David Turner also predeceased her.
Faye met the love of her life, Allen, while working at Gracewood in Augusta, Georgia. Allen was in medical school at the Medical College of Georgia at the time. Faye and Allen were married on December 23, 1950, in Greenwood, South Carolina. They had three children: Nancy (Scott), Susan (Rick), and David (Kami), and were married for 61 years until Allen's passing in September of 2012.
Faye and Allen's home was always a gathering spot for neighbors and friends. She loved hosting dinner parties around the pool in spring and summer, and around the piano during the holidays. Additionally, she warmly and frequently welcomed the children's friends into her home for pool parties & weekend sleepovers. Wonderful childhood memories were made with her loading the children & their friends into her station wagon for the trek to swim meets, basketball games, and football games. And all of her children's and grandchildren's friends remember her famous whistle cheering them on from the stands.
In her spare time, Faye loved to play golf and tennis with women from the Doublegate Women's Golf Association and her many friends. Faye was active until the last 5 years of her life, when Parkinson's Disease slowed her down physically, but not mentally. She always made time to visit & check on her friends, even when she needed assisted living care.
Her grandchildren are Becky (Dan), Annalee, Clara, Margaret (Freddie), Marley (Fran), Dylan, and her great-grandchildren are Logan, Mitchell, Scott & Thasiyah. She deeply loved her grands and greats, and she spent as much time with them as she possibly could. Time spent with Mimi during weekends at the beach, holiday get-togethers at "Mimi & Papa's house", or at Lake Lure, N.C., in the summer were always special. Mimi made sure they knew how loved they were.
The family would like to thank Mattie Marshall Assisted Living in Americus, Ga for their loving care of Faye during the last years of her life. There will be no funeral service at this time. The family suggests to anyone who wishes, donations be made to their charity of choice in lieu of flowers.
Faye loved soaking up all of the sunshine the Emerald Coast had to offer. When she was near salt water, sand, and sunshine, she was happy.
