Mrs. Clara Mae Johnson, 79, of Leesburg, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 17, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home in Leesburg. Rev. Benny Smith, Rev. Matthew Harrell, and Rev. Ronald Ryan will officiate. Following the funeral, Mrs. Johnson will be laid to rest in Baker Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Moultrie at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Schluckebier officiating. Born May 13, 1942, in Moultrie, Mrs. Johnson was the daughter of the late Howard S. Smith and Willie Bee Hesters Smith. She worked in retail at Carmens in the Mall for several years where she never met a stranger. She was a talented and anointed singer and Sunday school teacher who devoted her life to The Lord from an early age. She was a member of The Church of God and attended Life Church of Leesburg until her health declined. Survivors include her husband, Medford Johnson of Leesburg; children, Jerry and Vickie Johnson of Leesburg, Jackie and Rebecca Johnson of Nashville, TN, Elaine and Rev. Matthew Harrell of Leesburg, Richie and Shanna Johnson of Tifton, and Trina and Donnie Eubanks of Moultrie; one brother, Rev. Benny Smith; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to her caregivers, Lisa Gamble, Carrior Alexander, Anita Holloway, Von Price, Annie Eaddy, and Jessica Knights.
Service information
Jul 19
Visitation
Monday, July 19, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
Jul 20
Service
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
11:00AM
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
