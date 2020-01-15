Clara McCormick

Albany, GA
Clara Edith McCormick
Mrs. Clara Edith McCormick, 88, passed away on January 12, 2020.
Mrs. McCormick will be having a private burial. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the residence of Mark and Becky Pannell, 201 Kinchafoonee Creek Rd., Leesburg, GA.
Edith was born in Mulberry, FL on March 12, 1931. She spent her childhood years in Lake Park, GA and Miami, FL. She graduated from Miami Edison in 1948. Edith's husband was a Marine and they enjoyed traveling with his many duty stations. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed reading, working with ceramics, baking and decorating birthday and wedding cakes, as well as, researching family history. She will be buried next to her husband in Crown Hill Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband MSgt. Robert G. McCormick, her parents Mamie Sirman Zeigler, Willie F. Zeigler, brothers, Joseph F. Zeigler, Wm Lester Zeigler, Sister, Mary E. Zeigler Como.
She is survived by daughter Gail (John) McCormick Vitikacs (John Vitikacs son-in-law), Mickey Bartlett (grandson), Melinda Bartlett (granddaughter), Sydney Bartlett (great-grandaughter), Becky Pannell (daughter), Mark Pannell (son in law), Timothy Pannell (grandson), Jeremy Pannell (grandson), Robyn Pannell (grand-daughter-in-law), Charlotte and Laura Pannell (great-granddaughter), Michael McCormick (son), Sam McCormick (daughter-in-law), Vonnie McClung (grandson), Tiffany McClung (grand-daughter-in-law), Cadence McClung (great-granddaughter), Robert D. Zeigler (brother), Bobbie Zeigler (sister-in-law), Connie Z. Usrey (sister).
In lieu of flowers Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
