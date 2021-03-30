Clarence Dawson Thomason, 74, of Leary, GA, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. A grave side memorial service will be conducted on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00am at Leary City Cemetery. Rev. Tommy White will officiate.
Mr. Thomason was born Aug 20, 1946, in Columbus, GA, to the late Fred and Oleene Thomason. He served his country four years in the United States Navy. He had resided in Leary, GA since moving from Columbus, GA thirty-five years ago. He was owner of Mr. Transmission for thirty-one years. Mr. Thomason was a member of the Mount Herman Lodge 304 F&AM and the Alcazar Shriners of Montgomery, Alabama. He was a licensed charter captain for the U. S. Coast Guard and chartered his boat, the "Southern Comfort", out of Panacea, Florida. He also dabbled in car racing, owning the Legend car, the "Tweety Bird." He was an avid fisherman and won many trophies for his bass fishing abilities in the 70's and 80's. He lived a full life, and never regretted a bit of it.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Thomas of Leary, GA, two sons Heath Thomason of Sale Creek, TN, Jay Thomason of Cairo, GA, grandchildren Hunter Thomason of Cairo, GA, Kara Stulze of Sale Creek, Tn, Dakota Waters of Germany, Nicole Ogels, of Oglethorpe, GA, two sisters Ann Baxter of Phenix City, AL, Patsy Hudgens of Columbus, GA, and five great grandchildren.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
