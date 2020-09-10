Mr. Clarence Daniels, Jr., 48, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. His graveside service was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Christopher O'Bryant officiated. Albritten's Funeral Service was in charge of the final arrangements.
Mr. Daniels leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Eddie Lou Darity Daniels; special loving companion, Barbara Humphries; three children, Personnel Specialist First Class LaVetrice Humphries-Parks (Montel) off Chesapeake, VA, and Chartavis and Charteysa Daniels, both of Dawson GA; three sisters, Tuwanna Ekpe of Atlanta GA, Veronica Daniels of Albany, GA, and Tuketia Humphries (Howard) of Dawson, GA; two special cousins: Meredith Pittman of Dawson GA, and like brother and best friend, Coveleski Stewart of Albany, GA; four grandchildren that he loved with all of his heart, Chavis, Caysen, Caylee, Clifford Daniels; eight aunts; three uncles; two great aunts; grandmother Luvena Clay of Dawson GA; four nephews; three nieces; two great nephews; two great nieces; and a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
