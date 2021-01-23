Clarence polite

Mr. Clarence Polite, 63, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his residence. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Bright Morning Star Cemetery, 3709 Highway 82 West, Sylvester, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com

