Clarence Reuben Green, Jr.

ALBANY - Mr. Clarence Reuben Green, Jr., 67 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House.

Graveside Homegoing Service will be conducted, today, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:00AM at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Dr. Eugene G. Sherman, Jr. will officiate.

